Siacoin Trading Down 0.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $188.98 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00308939 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00834531 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013473 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00552539 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062454 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00123826 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,664,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,641,470,204 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
