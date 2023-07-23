Siacoin Trading Down 0.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $188.98 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00308939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00834531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00552539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00123826 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,664,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,641,470,204 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.