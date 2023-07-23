SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $284.79 million and $13.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,865.85 or 1.00021795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23465867 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $18,603,854.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

