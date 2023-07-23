SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.23

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $285.33 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.49 or 1.00027506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23366291 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,226,192.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

