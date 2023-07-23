SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.78 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $289.78 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.88 or 1.00052622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002218 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23366291 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,226,192.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

