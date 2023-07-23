SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

