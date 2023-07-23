SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 324,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $4,383,546. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

