SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

