SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $338,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $4,647,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $316,926,000,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.93. 15,793,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,532,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.