SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,872,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,554,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

