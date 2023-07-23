SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.38 and its 200-day moving average is $386.55.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

