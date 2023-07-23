SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Garmin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,166. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

