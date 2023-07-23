SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $904,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,704,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

