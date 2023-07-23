SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.60. 7,529,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,105. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

