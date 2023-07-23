SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.73% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000.

FCTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,322 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

