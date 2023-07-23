Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.