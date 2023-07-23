Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CREG opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.90.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.