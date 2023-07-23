Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CREG opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

About Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

