S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2,593.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $423.29 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $425.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

