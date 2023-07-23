SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 877,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG remained flat at $53.18 during trading on Friday. 3,564,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

