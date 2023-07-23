SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,810 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.05. 136,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,479. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

