Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

