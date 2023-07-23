Stephens Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $180.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

