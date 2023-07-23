Stephens Reaffirms Underweight Rating for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Stephens reissued their underweight rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $56.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

World Acceptance Trading Up 10.3 %

WRLD stock opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. The firm has a market cap of $940.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.49. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,069,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $347,660 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

