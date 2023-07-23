Stephens Reaffirms Underweight Rating for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Stephens reissued their underweight rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $56.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.
World Acceptance Trading Up 10.3 %
WRLD stock opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. The firm has a market cap of $940.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,069,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $347,660 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of World Acceptance
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
