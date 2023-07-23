Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sterling Check by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 743,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.17. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.31 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

