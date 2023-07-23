Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $79.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,675,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

