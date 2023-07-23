Stifel Nicolaus Trims DHT (NYSE:DHT) Target Price to $11.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE:DHT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.48.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DHT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DHT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.