Stifel Nicolaus Trims DHT (NYSE:DHT) Target Price to $11.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
DHT Stock Performance
NYSE:DHT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.48.
DHT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DHT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DHT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
