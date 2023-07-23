StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.21.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 26.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

