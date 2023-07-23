StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
