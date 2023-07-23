StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

