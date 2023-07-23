StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

RVP stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.14. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.