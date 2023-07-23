StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.