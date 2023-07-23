StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.