StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
