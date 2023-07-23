StockNews.com Upgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets lifted their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Euronav has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

