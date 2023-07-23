StockNews.com Upgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to “Buy”

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $707.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

