StockNews.com Upgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in VOXX International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

