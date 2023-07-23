Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,308,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,704,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,170,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

NYSE MS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $94.01. 6,298,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

