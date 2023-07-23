Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $896.75. 7,428,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,011. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

