Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.96. 4,673,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,085. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

