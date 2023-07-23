Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 206,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $174.79. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

