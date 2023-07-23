Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

