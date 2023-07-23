Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.20. 2,369,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

