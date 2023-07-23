Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 832 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

DEO traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.72. 382,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,004. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

