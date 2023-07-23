Stratis Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $73.92 million and $6.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.01 or 0.06272249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,436,673 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

