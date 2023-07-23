Stratis Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $74.35 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.85 or 0.06286315 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,442,199 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

