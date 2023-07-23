Stratis Reaches One Day Volume of $4.61 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.49 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.07 or 0.06264623 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,420,059 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

