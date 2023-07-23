Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $207.98 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $207.98 million and $8.87 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 571,854,914 coins and its circulating supply is 571,858,939 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

