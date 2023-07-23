Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

