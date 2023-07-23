TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,056,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 626,307 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 59,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TC Energy stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

