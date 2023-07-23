TD Capital Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,598 shares of company stock worth $4,000,955. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

