TD Cowen Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 125,555 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

