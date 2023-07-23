TD Cowen Downgrades QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) to Market Perform

TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.83.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $294,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

